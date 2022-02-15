The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.