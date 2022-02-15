The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of PTC Therapeutics worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 373,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTCT. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

