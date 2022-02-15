The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,397 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLXS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the third quarter worth $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Plexus by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter worth $329,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLXS opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $245,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $1,037,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.46.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

