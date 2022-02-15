The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,647 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,496,000 after purchasing an additional 433,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,407,000 after purchasing an additional 164,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical stock opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.53.

NARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 400 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $32,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $2,821,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,300,699 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

