The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,746 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Helios Technologies worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

HLIO stock opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

HLIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

