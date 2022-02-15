The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,039 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of MGE Energy worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,498,000 after buying an additional 29,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

MGEE stock opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $82.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

