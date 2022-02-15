The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,670 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KTB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

