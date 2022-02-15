The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,705 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Sanmina worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,246,000 after purchasing an additional 173,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,467,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sanmina by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti started coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

