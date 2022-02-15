The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,472 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 253,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after buying an additional 225,202 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 485,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after buying an additional 165,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10.

ITCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

