The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,515 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after buying an additional 147,232 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $4,272,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 985.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 123,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

