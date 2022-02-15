The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,968 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 556,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 259,058 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,216,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWW opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

