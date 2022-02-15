The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,941 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in International Game Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in International Game Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

IGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $32.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 2.11.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.