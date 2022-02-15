The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,665 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cannae by 114.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 97,345 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Cannae by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Cannae by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 119,984 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 239,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE CNNE opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

