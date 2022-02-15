The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,918 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.