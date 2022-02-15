The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,735 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 605.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

