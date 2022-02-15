The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $361,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 57.1% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 108,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 39,294 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 61,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,286,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EQC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.34 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

