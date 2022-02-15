The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of PNC opened at $204.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.11. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $162.75 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

