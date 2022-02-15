The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 134.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $226,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 128.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $204.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.75 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,132 shares of company stock worth $1,019,648. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

