The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,094 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.5% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 257,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,039,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 123,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 89,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.91. The company had a trading volume of 143,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 564,945 shares of company stock valued at $90,720,392. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

