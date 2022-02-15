The Transfer Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $769.23 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.34 or 0.00016657 BTC on exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $769.23 million and approximately $656,766.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00078236 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000197 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,829,512 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

