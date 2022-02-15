The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 33.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $310,766,000 after buying an additional 440,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.62.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.95. The stock had a trading volume of 209,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,136,395. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

