The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 86.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.72. The company had a trading volume of 306,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,136,395. The firm has a market cap of $279.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.94. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.62.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.