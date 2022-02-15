Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

TBPH traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,797. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $734.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,201,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,500,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 763,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.