Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Director Sells $845,925.00 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:TMO traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $556.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $613.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.17.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.
