Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $47.72 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00204001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00025754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.78 or 0.00434993 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00062203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

