Throne Trading Down 36.5% This Week (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Throne has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. Throne has a market capitalization of $39.58 million and $2.17 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00045240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.59 or 0.07153635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,479.25 or 0.99946424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00048792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00050075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,202,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.