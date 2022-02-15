Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 274,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:TIRX opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49. Tian Ruixiang has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tian Ruixiang by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tian Ruixiang during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tian Ruixiang during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tian Ruixiang during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

