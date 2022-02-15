Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 274,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:TIRX opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49. Tian Ruixiang has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tian Ruixiang by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tian Ruixiang during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tian Ruixiang during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tian Ruixiang during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

