Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Shares Acquired by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102,668 shares during the quarter. Tiga Acquisition makes up about 1.2% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 5.01% of Tiga Acquisition worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Tiga Acquisition by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 255,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 90,246 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Tiga Acquisition by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

TINV remained flat at $$10.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,690. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

