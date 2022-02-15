Tiger King (TKING) Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Tiger King has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $57,377.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tiger King has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tiger King alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00045240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.59 or 0.07153635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,479.25 or 0.99946424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00048792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00050075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.