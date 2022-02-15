TigerCash Trading 4% Lower This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $522,615.35 and approximately $2.67 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

