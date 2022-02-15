Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Shares Down 5.3%

Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.53 and last traded at C$8.56. 1,940,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,082,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.04.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.90. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of -9.16.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

