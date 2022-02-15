Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $78.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

TKR opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80. Timken has a 52-week low of $62.96 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Timken will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,435,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

