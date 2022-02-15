tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 192.35 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 191.50 ($2.59). 10,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 168,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.57).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.40) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of £388.57 million and a PE ratio of 136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.47 and a quick ratio of 13.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 218.23.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

