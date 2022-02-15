Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01), with a volume of 6,726,167 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of £30.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35.

In other news, insider Daniel Lee bought 1,408,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £14,084.50 ($19,058.86).

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material to reduce risk of injection; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductive to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

