Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $401,444.93 and $19.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009827 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000466 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000100 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.