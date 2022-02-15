Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the January 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Tiziana Life Sciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $3,967,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLSA opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

