Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. Toast has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.92.

In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Toast by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

