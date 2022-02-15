TokenPay Price Tops $0.0372 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, TokenPay has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $821,864.96 and $70,759.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,046.97 or 1.00171058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00022294 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00021319 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.00407483 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.