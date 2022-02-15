Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in January

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,000 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 586,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 99.2 days.

Shares of Tokyu Fudosan stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Tokyu Fudosan has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81.

Get Tokyu Fudosan alerts:

About Tokyu Fudosan

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.