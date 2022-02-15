Toll Brothers (TOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 in the last 90 days. 8.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Toll Brothers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Toll Brothers worth $57,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.