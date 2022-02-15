Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.55

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.55 and traded as high as C$14.66. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$14.55, with a volume of 285,985 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.57.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.55.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.