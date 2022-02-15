Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TOSYY opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59. Toshiba has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $23.60.
Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toshiba will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
About Toshiba
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toshiba (TOSYY)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.