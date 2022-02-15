Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TOSYY opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59. Toshiba has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $23.60.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toshiba will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

