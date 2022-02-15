Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Price Up 4%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP)’s stock price shot up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.24). 357,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 407,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.20).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXP. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.71) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £193.87 million and a PE ratio of 306.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.55.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.