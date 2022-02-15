Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.67

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.67 and traded as low as C$1.53. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 116,086 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXP. Cormark upped their target price on Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$200.00 target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$199.00 target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$328.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.00.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.