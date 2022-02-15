Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
TSEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of TSEM traded up $13.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 491,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,910. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $41.31.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.
