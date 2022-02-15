Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TSEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of TSEM traded up $13.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 491,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,910. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,130 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,582,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,899,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.