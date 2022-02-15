TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,200 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the January 15th total of 234,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TOWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,117,000 after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 67,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

