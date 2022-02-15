TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TRTX opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. The company has a market cap of $931.51 million, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 852,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRTX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

