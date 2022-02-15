Tranchess (CHESS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $39.52 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Tranchess has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002577 BTC on major exchanges. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $71.56 million and approximately $39.52 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,317.82 or 1.00050112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00063976 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00022196 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00021247 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.59 or 0.00394145 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,688,829 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.