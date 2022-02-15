TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.26

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.26 and traded as high as C$13.46. TransAlta shares last traded at C$13.36, with a volume of 583,760 shares traded.

TA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. CSFB decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.26. The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.45.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

