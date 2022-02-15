Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Short Interest Update

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the January 15th total of 65,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.23 million, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Transcat has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.
Transcat Company Profile
Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.
