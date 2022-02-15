Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Short Interest Update

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the January 15th total of 65,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.23 million, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Transcat has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Transcat by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.